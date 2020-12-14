Galarian Mr. Mime is set to arrive in Pokemon Go soon alongside its evolution Mr. Rime soon. They will make their debut appearance alongside a ticketed Special Research event that is set to take place from December 19th to December 20th.

Professor Willow has been involved in some strange incidents of late, such as slipping on a sheet of ice outside his mobile lab and being kept up late by a tapping noise. It sounds like the start of a wintry horror movie and given that Mr. Mime is the focal point, it might as well be.

As mentioned, it is a ticketed event that will set you back $7.99 and will be available until December 20th. It's called Tap... Tap... Tappity-Tap... and so long as you open Pokemon Go during the aforementioned event dates you will be able to complete the Special Research at any time after purchasing it.

The Special Research will feature an encounter with Galarian Mr. Mime and you will be able to gather enough Mr. Mime Candy to evolving the Dancing Pokemon into Mr. Rime. Other encounters for completing the research will include the likes of Alolan Vulpix, Jigglypuff, Jynx, Whismur, Chimecho, and Snorunt.

For completing this research you'll earn yourself a special event medal and a brand-new avatar pose inspired by Mr. Mime. Alongside encounters and medals, completing the Special Research will also net players three Incense, three Rare Candies, 30 Ultra Balls, three Premium Battle Passes, one Poffin, two Glacial Lure Modules, three Super Incubators, and three Star Pieces.

From 18th December to 21st everyone, regardless of whether you buy a ticket or not, will see Jynx, Swinub, Spoink, Woobat and Cubchoo attracted to Incense more frequently. On top of that, there's a chance Cubchoo will be Shiny.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.