miHoYo Limited's popular open-world gacha game Genshin Impact is set to be updated to version 1.2 on December 23rd. The update will be called The Chalk Prince and the Dragon and will introduce a new map, characters and a seasonal event for players to tackle.

The new map is called Dragonspine, a frozen mountain range that can be found south of Mondstadt. Players will find a plethora of unique creatures there alongside a lost ancient civilisation, ingredients, rare artifacts and recipes to make various 4-star weapons.

Since Dragonspine is a snow-covered locale, players will have a Sheer Cold bar to contend with whenever they choose to visit. They'll need to keep an eye on it to make sure it doesn't dip too low by keeping as warm as possible at all times.

There will also be a seasonal event taking place in Dragonspine called The Chalk Prince and the Dragon. Players will join Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Investigation Team of Mondstadt's Knights of Favonius' Albedo as they investigate a sword of power called Festering Desire. Naturally, players can earn this weapon through the event alongside other items such as the Crown of Insight from the event shop.

Two five-star characters will be added to the game as part of the event. The first is the aforementioned Albedo, a young alchemist who wields a sword and the power of geo. The second is Ganyu, a half-human, half-adeptus Cyro archer who works as an emissary and secretary for the Liyue Qixing

Genshin Impact is available now over on the App Store and Google Play alongside PC, PS4 and PS5. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.