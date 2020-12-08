PUBG Mobile certainly enjoys a musical crossover. A few weeks back the popular battle royale title collaborated with K-pop group BLACKPINK. This month they're teaming up with Indonesian rapper, producer, singer and songwriter Rich Brian.

This collaboration is probably less of a surprise to fans of the esports scene since Rich Brian made guest appearances during the stages of the PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) South East Asia (SEA) Finals Season 2 tournament back in October.

During the tournament, Brian took part in a show match alongside performing. The esports event made use of Virtual Reality technology to provide an online VR Studio that used 720-degree shooting and a virtual MC.

The team-up comes in the form of a voice pack that will accompany players into the fight on version 1.1 of PUBG Mobile. There is also set to be a collaborative music video between Rich Brian and PUBG Mobile that will launch during DOUBLE HAPPINESS: Winter Wonder Festival, an online live music event by 88Rising.

This collaboration is part of PUBG Mobile's ongoing efforts to entice younger people who enjoy music, fashion and entertainment. Rich Brian was apparently selected because his music style is a good fit for the battle royale, being a mix of strong beats and high adrenaline.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile's Frost Festival is a mere two days away. This will see the battle royale celebrate the Winter season with a variety of in-game happenings. We'll be sure to let you know exactly what that involves later this week.

PUBG Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.