Pokemon Go turns five years old next year, so to celebrate the game will host a virtual, ticketed event that will take a trip back to the region that started it all, Kanto. This is set to take place on February 20th and will set you back a sizeable $11.99. However, you will receive tickets for January and February's Community Days if opt to buy in before January 16th and February 7th respectively.

On this day, all 150 original Pokemon will be available to catch in the wild, through raids and as encounters for completing Research tasks. Successfully managing to catch all 150 will net you several rewards that can be tracked through the game's Today View. There will also be two versions of the event to select from, Red and Green.

All 150 Pokemon have a chance of being Shiny with the rates increasing for certain Pokemon depending on which version you choose. Speaking of which, there will be multiple Special Research lines to complete that will culminate with a chance of catching a Shiny Mew.

In terms of the version exclusives, if you opt for Red you'll have more chance to encounter Shiny Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Ekans, Pikachu, Nidoran (Female), Oddish, Diglett, Mankey, Growlithe, Ponyta, Shellder, Drowzee, Krabby, Hitmonlee, Lickitung, Scyther, Electabuzz, Eevee, Kabuto, and Dratini.

Meanwhile, those who choose Green will have an increased chance of running into Shiny Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Pikachu, Sandshrew, Nidoran (Male), Vulpix, Meowth, Psyduck, Bellsprout, Geodude, Exeggcute, Hitmonchan, Koffing, Tangela, Horsea, Magmar, Pinsir, Eevee, Omanyte, and Dratini.

Finally, the legendary birds and Mewtwo will have exclusive attacks when caught during the event:

Articuno – Hurricane

Zapdos – Thunder Shock

Moltres – Sky Attack

Mewtwo – Psystrike

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.