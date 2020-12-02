As 2020 draws to a closer more and more places are celebrating the best games that released throughout the year. Apple themselves recently gave out their awards, which celebrates both games and regular apps, but we're not interested in the latter here on Pocket Gamer are we?

The winners of the Best Games of 2020 awards were:

iPhone Game of the Year: “Genshin Impact,” from miHoYo.

iPad Game of the Year: “Legends of Runeterra,” from Riot Games.

Mac Game of the Year: “Disco Elysium,” from ZA/UM.

Apple TV Game of the Year: “Dandara Trials of Fear,” from Raw Fury.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: “Sneaky Sasquatch,” from RAC7.

In addition to announcing the winners, Apple also released the charts for the top games – both free and premium – from throughout 2020 as well. On the free-to-play list were the likes of Among Us!, Call of Duty Mobile, Roblox and Subway Surfers.

Meanwhile, on the premium games list, Minecraft and Monopoly were among the top games. Interestingly Plague Inc also performed well following its surge in popularity earlier this year. The developers also released a reverse version of the usual format where you try to defeat a pandemic rather than creating one in response.

The order of games was slightly different for iPhone and iPad so we've included the various lists in the table below, where you can also check out the top Apple Arcade games: