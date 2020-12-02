As 2020 draws to a closer more and more places are celebrating the best games that released throughout the year. Apple themselves recently gave out their awards, which celebrates both games and regular apps, but we're not interested in the latter here on Pocket Gamer are we?

The winners of the Best Games of 2020 awards were:

  • iPhone Game of the Year: “Genshin Impact,” from miHoYo.
  • iPad Game of the Year: “Legends of Runeterra,” from Riot Games.
  • Mac Game of the Year: “Disco Elysium,” from ZA/UM.
  • Apple TV Game of the Year: “Dandara Trials of Fear,” from Raw Fury.
  • Apple Arcade Game of the Year: “Sneaky Sasquatch,” from RAC7.

In addition to announcing the winners, Apple also released the charts for the top games – both free and premium – from throughout 2020 as well. On the free-to-play list were the likes of Among Us!, Call of Duty Mobile, Roblox and Subway Surfers.

Meanwhile, on the premium games list, Minecraft and Monopoly were among the top games. Interestingly Plague Inc also performed well following its surge in popularity earlier this year. The developers also released a reverse version of the usual format where you try to defeat a pandemic rather than creating one in response. 

The order of games was slightly different for iPhone and iPad so we've included the various lists in the table below, where you can also check out the top Apple Arcade games:

PositionF2P - iPhonePremium iPhoneF2P - iPadPremium iPadApple Arcade
1 Among Us! Football Manager 2020 Mobile Among Us! Minecraft Sneaky Sasquatch
2 Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles Minecraft Roblox Monopoly Sonic Racing
3 Subway Surfers Monopoly Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing Football Manager 2020 Touch Skate City
4 Roblox Plague Inc. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Football Manager 2020 Mobile Hot Lava
5 Woodturning 3D Heads Up! - Trivia on the go Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles Plague Inc. PAC-MAN Party Royale
6 Call of Duty: Mobile Bloons TD 6 Tiles Hop - EDM Rush Bloons TD 6 Oceanhorn 2
7 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing The Chase: Ultimate Edition Subway Surfers The House of Da Vinci 2 SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
8 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Tenable Fishdom The Chase: Ultimate Edition LEGO Brawls
9 8 Ball Pool Geometry Dash Mario Kart Tour Geometry Dash Outlanders
10 Cube Surfer! Tipping Point Dancing Road: Color Ball Run! Tipping Point WHAT THE GOLF?
11 Trivia.io Cluedo: The Official Edition Fortnite RFS - Real Flight Simulator Frogger in Toy Town
12 Brain Out Earn to Die 2 Word Collect: Word Games Cluedo: The Official Edition Crossy Road Castle
13 Draw Climber Pocket Build Call of Duty: Mobile The Game of Life Rayman Mini
14 Johnny Trigger Countdown - The Official TV Show App Save The Girl! Teeny Titans: Collect & Battle Spyder
15 Mario Kart Tour Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Perfect Cream Tenable Mini Motorways
16 Tangle Master 3D Rebel Inc. Bubble Tea! Human: Fall Flat LEGO Builder's Journey
17 Sort It 3D The Game of Life aquapark.io LEGO® Jurassic World™ Butter Royale
18 Fortnite True Skate Tie Dye Five Nights at Freddy’s Ballistic Baseball
19 Fishdom Bloons TD 5 Homescapes The Room: Old Sins tint.
20 Park Master RFS - Real Flight Simulator Paper.io 2 Goat Simulator Speed Demons

