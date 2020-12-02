As 2020 draws to a closer more and more places are celebrating the best games that released throughout the year. Apple themselves recently gave out their awards, which celebrates both games and regular apps, but we're not interested in the latter here on Pocket Gamer are we?
The winners of the Best Games of 2020 awards were:
- iPhone Game of the Year: “Genshin Impact,” from miHoYo.
- iPad Game of the Year: “Legends of Runeterra,” from Riot Games.
- Mac Game of the Year: “Disco Elysium,” from ZA/UM.
- Apple TV Game of the Year: “Dandara Trials of Fear,” from Raw Fury.
- Apple Arcade Game of the Year: “Sneaky Sasquatch,” from RAC7.
In addition to announcing the winners, Apple also released the charts for the top games – both free and premium – from throughout 2020 as well. On the free-to-play list were the likes of Among Us!, Call of Duty Mobile, Roblox and Subway Surfers.
Meanwhile, on the premium games list, Minecraft and Monopoly were among the top games. Interestingly Plague Inc also performed well following its surge in popularity earlier this year. The developers also released a reverse version of the usual format where you try to defeat a pandemic rather than creating one in response.
The order of games was slightly different for iPhone and iPad so we've included the various lists in the table below, where you can also check out the top Apple Arcade games:
|Position
|F2P - iPhone
|Premium iPhone
|F2P - iPad
|Premium iPad
|Apple Arcade
|1
|Among Us!
|Football Manager 2020 Mobile
|Among Us!
|Minecraft
|Sneaky Sasquatch
|2
|Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles
|Minecraft
|Roblox
|Monopoly
|Sonic Racing
|3
|Subway Surfers
|Monopoly
|Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing
|Football Manager 2020 Touch
|Skate City
|4
|Roblox
|Plague Inc.
|Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
|Football Manager 2020 Mobile
|Hot Lava
|5
|Woodturning 3D
|Heads Up! - Trivia on the go
|Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles
|Plague Inc.
|PAC-MAN Party Royale
|6
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|Bloons TD 6
|Tiles Hop - EDM Rush
|Bloons TD 6
|Oceanhorn 2
|7
|Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing
|The Chase: Ultimate Edition
|Subway Surfers
|The House of Da Vinci 2
|SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
|8
|Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
|Tenable
|Fishdom
|The Chase: Ultimate Edition
|LEGO Brawls
|9
|8 Ball Pool
|Geometry Dash
|Mario Kart Tour
|Geometry Dash
|Outlanders
|10
|Cube Surfer!
|Tipping Point
|Dancing Road: Color Ball Run!
|Tipping Point
|WHAT THE GOLF?
|11
|Trivia.io
|Cluedo: The Official Edition
|Fortnite
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|Frogger in Toy Town
|12
|Brain Out
|Earn to Die 2
|Word Collect: Word Games
|Cluedo: The Official Edition
|Crossy Road Castle
|13
|Draw Climber
|Pocket Build
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|The Game of Life
|Rayman Mini
|14
|Johnny Trigger
|Countdown - The Official TV Show App
|Save The Girl!
|Teeny Titans: Collect & Battle
|Spyder
|15
|Mario Kart Tour
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|Perfect Cream
|Tenable
|Mini Motorways
|16
|Tangle Master 3D
|Rebel Inc.
|Bubble Tea!
|Human: Fall Flat
|LEGO Builder's Journey
|17
|Sort It 3D
|The Game of Life
|aquapark.io
|LEGO® Jurassic World™
|Butter Royale
|18
|Fortnite
|True Skate
|Tie Dye
|Five Nights at Freddy’s
|Ballistic Baseball
|19
|Fishdom
|Bloons TD 5
|Homescapes
|The Room: Old Sins
|tint.
|20
|Park Master
|RFS - Real Flight Simulator
|Paper.io 2
|Goat Simulator
|Speed Demons
