Marvel Contest of Champions has had a new character added to its growing roster in a new update, and it’s none other than Spider-Ham voiced by John Mulaney.

Spider-Ham, also known as Peter Porker, was an animal character created in 1983 as a parody of the popular Spider-Man character, but he arguably didn’t reach mainstream appeal until appearing as a major character in the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, played by American comedian John Mulaney.

Mulaney has now returned to play the character once again for Marvel Contest of Champions, and you can see his debut in the game below in the form of a motion comic called Back on the Air, developed specifically for the game.

Spider-Ham joins the game sometime this month, accompanied by a “John Mulaney’s Champion Challenge” mission where Mulaney himself has picked out a team of super heroes and villains for you to fight again. Defeating them all will result in some juicy rewards for you to use.

There’s also a bonus for new players who download the game between 7th December and the end of the month where they will receive a free two-star Spider-Ham character. A free version of Spider-Ham #1 is also being given away during the whole month of December, so if you’re a digital collector and a fan of comics it might be worth checking that out too.

There are also bug fixes and small improvements added to the game with each update, and so it’s worth checking the website to see the full breakdown. You can download Marvel Contest of Champions from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title with in-app purchases.