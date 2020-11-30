For the big Pokémon fans out there, Gloria and Zacian from the recent Pokémon Sword and Shield have been added as a sync pair to Pokémon Masters EX.

The characters who made their first debut in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are now available to add to your team as a sync pair, meaning Pokémon Masters EX now includes characters from every known region of the Pokémon world.

Gloria and Zacian are available via the sync pair spotlight scout between now and 20th December. They can deploy moves like Behemoth Blade, a powerful attack which consumes four out of a possible six move gauge units. It’s a very resource-intensive move though, so you can might want to use it in conjunction with the Move Gauge Boost, which replenishes the move gauge.

Here’s a trailer highlighting these two characters from the official Pokémon Masters EX YouTube channel.

With the release of Gloria and Zacian, an in-game event titled Battle Buffet Bash is occurring where you can engage in Pokémon battles at a culinary-themed festival on Pasio. Partaking in the event and completing battles will present you with in-game rewards and Prestige Points.

There’s also a 3,000 Gem Log-in Bonus available to commemorate the arrival of Gloria and Zacian. If you log in between now and 23rd December, you’ll receive a gift of 3,000 gems. Additionally, logging in each day until 20th December will reward you with up to 120 five-star scout tickets, which is enough to guarantee you can add multiple sync pairs to your team.

If you want to check this new content out for yourself, you can download Pokémon Masters EX from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title with in-app purchases.