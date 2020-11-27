Publisher Miracle Games and developer Lilith Games have announced an impressive looking multiplayer battle royale that's heading for iOS, Android and PC in 2021. It looks to combine aspects of multiple different genres including MOBA elements, crafting and there will also be vehicles to cruise around the map in.

On top of that, it will have a roster of playable heroes, each of which will have their own playstyles and abilities. At its core though, it's a first-person shooter that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a cyber-infection has turned the populace into Zomborgs – that's a cyborg zombie if you were wondering.

The remaining survivors will have to battle it out in 40 player battle royale matches, scavenging the world for loot that might make emerging victorious a little easier. Players will also be able to customise and upgrade their weapons and equipment for a more personal feel. Winning a match will also award players with building materials which can be used to create a hangout spot for their pals to relax in between games.

There will be a plethora of weapons to use in Farlight 84 with something to please every playstyle. Similarly, there are a variety of vehicles to make use of too including multi-legged machines, jetpacks and bouncing boards. This is all tied together with an energy system that limits the usage of vehicles, weapons and shields to make players think more tactically about what's needed at the time.

It looks very promising from what we've seen so far and you can check out some gameplay in the embedded trailer above. It gives off a lot of different vibes with shades of Overwatch, Borderlands and Fortnite, which are obviously good games to drawn inspiration from.

Farlight 84 will be available on the App Store, Google Play and PC sometime in 2021. There is currently no specific release date given but we'll be sure to update you as and when we learn more.