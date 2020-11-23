The mobile version of the Battle of Polytopia has received a massive update today. The iOS and Android versions of the popular strategy will now have all of the features of The Battle of Polytopia: Moonrise, which was previously released on Steam.

This version of the game initially appeared on PC back in August but now mobile players will also be able to get their hands on it too. It introduces a host of new features to Polytopia including multiplayer matchmaking to allow you to play against players from across the globe.

A brand new MOBILE version of Polytopia is now available for free download. New great features such Multiplayer MATCHMAKING, Player Avatars, Creative Mode, MASSIVE MAP size and lots more!???????? Get the update here. https://t.co/BWCDVKnAwj#polytopia #mobile #moonrise pic.twitter.com/9ct83MMlYx — Midjiwan maker of Polytopia (@Midjiwan) November 23, 2020

Alongside this, you'll also be able to create yourself an avatar for using in online matches, with a host of randomly generated options to choose between. You can also engage in Mirror Matches against the same tribe too, whether that's against bots or other players.

It also brings several changes to maps. You'll now find much larger maps that can be up to 900 tiles in size. Aside from simply being larger, there are more customisation options available for maps in the newly added Creative Mode too including choices between Dryland, Lakes, Continents, Archipelago and Water World.

If you're unfamiliar with The Battle of Polytopia, it's a turn-based civilisation-style strategy game with three different game modes to choose between. They include Perfection, Domination and Creative.

The Battle of Polytopia is available now over on the App Store, Google Play and Google Play Pass. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.