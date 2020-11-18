Google Stadia is letting everyone play Destiny 2: Beyond Light for free from tomorrow, 19th November, and where it will remain on the service permanently.

It’s no surprise that Google’s Stadia service has not hit as big of a stride on the cloud gaming industry as much as it would have liked, but getting Destiny 2 on the service for free seems like a big win for it.

Before now, Destiny 2 has been available to Stadia Pro subscribers as Destiny 2: The Collection which included two expansions; Forsaken and Shadowkeep. With the move to the game going free to play on Stadia for everyone, it’ll allow more people to pick it up on their mobile phones for a quick lunchtime session.

There’s currently no crossplay for the game, meaning you’ll have to match with other Stadia users, but there is cross-progression. This means even if you’re an active Destiny 2 user on PC or consoles, you’ll be able to pick up your progress from exactly where you left off if you decided you wanted to play a few rounds on your phone.

Destiny 2 is developed by Bungie, best known as the original pioneers of the Halo franchise. It’s a first person shooter set in a "mythic science fiction" world, and features a multiplayer "shared-world" structure with RPG elements. The game features various different modes, such as strikes and raids, and multiple PvE and PvP environments. It’s also available on PC and current/last-gen consoles.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light becomes available for all Stadia users from tomorrow, 19th November. It’s a free to play game and you can access it by checking out the link here.