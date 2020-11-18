Google Stadia is letting everyone play Destiny 2: Beyond Light for free from tomorrow, 19th November, and where it will remain on the service permanently.
It’s no surprise that Google’s Stadia service has not hit as big of a stride on the cloud gaming industry as much as it would have liked, but getting Destiny 2 on the service for free seems like a big win for it.
Before now, Destiny 2 has been available to Stadia Pro subscribers as Destiny 2: The Collection which included two expansions; Forsaken and Shadowkeep. With the move to the game going free to play on Stadia for everyone, it’ll allow more people to pick it up on their mobile phones for a quick lunchtime session.
There’s currently no crossplay for the game, meaning you’ll have to match with other Stadia users, but there is cross-progression. This means even if you’re an active Destiny 2 user on PC or consoles, you’ll be able to pick up your progress from exactly where you left off if you decided you wanted to play a few rounds on your phone.
Destiny 2 is developed by Bungie, best known as the original pioneers of the Halo franchise. It’s a first person shooter set in a "mythic science fiction" world, and features a multiplayer "shared-world" structure with RPG elements. The game features various different modes, such as strikes and raids, and multiple PvE and PvP environments. It’s also available on PC and current/last-gen consoles.
Destiny 2: Beyond Light becomes available for all Stadia users from tomorrow, 19th November. It’s a free to play game and you can access it by checking out the link here.If you want to know more about Google Stadia and what it means for mobile cloud gaming, check out this handy guide for the service where we detail all you need to know.
