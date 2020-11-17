CD PROJEKT RED has announced that a free expansion will be heading to the popular card game Gwent on December 8th. This will be called Way of the Witcher and will unsurprisingly introduce a bunch of new cards. There will be over 70 of them in total, with each focusing to some extent on the origins of witchers and their creator Alzur, who is considered to be one of the greatest sorcerers in the Continent's history.

There will be a host of faction-specific cards added to the ever-growing library alongside 10 neutral cards that can be used with any Gwent faction. As you might expect a series of new mechanics and abilities will also be added alongside the expansion.

One of these mechanics will be called Adrenaline. This will trigger when you have a specific number of cards or below this figure left to play. This will apparently provide players with a fresh bunch of synergies to get to grips with to gain new advantages over their opponents.

To coincide with the announced of the upcoming expansion, players can pre-order a variety of bundles from the in-game store. This will include Card Kegs that will contain many premium cards from the expansion. Other items available in these bundles include the Alzur premium card and Alzur’s Laboratory board, a special shape-shifting card back, as well as “The Witcher” player title.

These range in price from £11.59 to £42.39 and can be viewed over on the game's official website. There you'll also find a few examples of new cards that will become available when the expansion drops on December 8th.

Gwent: The Witcher Card game is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.