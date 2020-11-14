Smash Ball is an upcoming fast-paced action-sports game that's heading for iOS and Android at some stage alongside pretty much every other platform with cross-play. We first covered it during our inaugural LaunchPad event and developer GamePill has returned once again to share some more details.

They are looking to move Smash Ball into closed beta soon, so if you're interested in getting hands-on with the game, head on over to the official website. Here you'll find details on how to get involved alongside being able to join the Discord to closely follow the development. There's also a demo available over on Steam if you'd like to try it on PC.

GamePill has also announced a series of team updates that are heading to the game soon as well. There are five of them in total, each with its own distinctive theme and mantra. The full list includes:

Fatal Triumph

IntelliRiders

Legion

Proud Company

Eyes of Fate

If you're unfamiliar with Smash Ball, it's a high-octane sport meets action game where the aim will be to gain more points than your opponent. These can be earned in two ways, by netting the futuristic ball into your opponent's goal or by managing to destroy their player.

These players are referred to as mechletes and they can be customised in several ways to suit your preferred playstyle. There are different manufacturers of mechlete parts in-game and each will increase and decrease certain stats, which should give you plenty of choice with regards to how they play.

Smash Ball will launch for the App Store, Google Play, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One (and series X) and PC at some stage. We'll be sure to keep you updated when we learn more.