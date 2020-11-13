Rules of Survival is celebrating its third anniversary this week, and there’s now a three-week ROSversary event going on to commemorate it.

You can earn accumulative diamond rewards by logging in each day during the event, for a total of 240 diamonds altogether. There’s also the chance to win permanent Helmet - 3rd ROSversary Cake and Backpack - 3rd ROSversary items for free.

There is also some limited-time gameplay to enjoy, with Cruise Airship, Treasure Hunt, and Mystery Jigsaw available while earning ROSversary Coins. Collecting them will give you an opportunity to win skins via a lucky draw to claim goody bags. Everyone receives five chances to win a complete set of the Four Symbols themed skins, so it’s totally fair.

You can also dance with the squad by gathering your friends and heading to a Rules of Survival Barn Dance to boogie down with them. As well as that, everyone receives up to a 40% rebate in Diamonds and ROSversary Coins upon purchase and consumption during ROSversary. 100 Diamonds are also being given away on the official website, which you can redeem by clicking here. Unfortunately for iOS players, this benefit is only available to those playing on Android.

You can enjoy these new rewards during the 3rd ROSversary by logging in now and participating. There are local competitions on social media also in the works, so you might want to keep an eye on the official pages for future announcements.

The ROSversary event for Rules of Survival ends on 2nd December, so remember to log in and claim your rewards on time. Download the game from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play game with in-app purchases.