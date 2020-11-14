I'm a big fighting game fan, so when I see a new mobile game that truly attempts to bring the thrill and mindgames of a traditional fighting game to a portable, you know I pay attention.

It's for this reason I've been playing Shadow Fight Arena, and today I'm here to help you get those wins and adjust to playing a fighting game on mobile.

Shadow Fight Arena is smart because it takes its time, and offers a slightly slower paced game in exchange for perfect mobile compatibility.

In Shadow Fight Arena you'll truly be able to take on opponents with mindgames once you understand the mechanics, and this guide is here to help you do exactly that. Read on for everything you need to know to play Shadow Fight Arena like a pro.