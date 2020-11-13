Chaos Combat Chess, formally known as Chaos Battle Chess, initially launched three weeks ago and is now set to hit season two. This will see new items, a chessboard and events added to the game and we've got a sneak peek of what that will involve.

Since we're heading into the winter season, a lot of this new content will be themed around that and will be available in the Season 2 Battle Pass. The top reward will be the Gingerbread Lane chessboard whilst there will also be a host of new portraits and emotes you can unlock too which you can see in the embedded video below.

The team have also taken a look at each of the different characters and synergies available in the game and have made some balance adjustments to them. This includes rarity changes for units, rank bonuses and new class/world synergy bonuses.

The developers have also added the ability for players to face off against their friends. This will be done through a friend code system. Once added you'll be able to view their profile which will show which chessboard they're using, how they've customised their little robot and, of course, their ranking.

Finally, there will also be a brand new game mode added to the event rotation called Sudden Death Mode. In this game variant, players begin the match with 1 HP and as soon as they lose a single round that's it, they're eliminated making it extremely fast-paced, taking less than five minutes to play. You check out how this will play out in the video mentioned above.

Chaos Combat Chess is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.