Rogue Games has released Chaos Combat Chess today on iOS and Android.

It’s a free to play auto chess game in which you draft powerful units, choosing from a lineup of outlandish characters with powerful abilities to form the ultimate team. You then place your units on the chess board in any formation you choose, unleashing chaos upon your opponent using a grand strategy that requires cunning and forward thinking.

Placing pieces of similar types next to each other will yield increased abilities and buffs. Collecting duplicates of them unlocks powerful Rank Bonuses that alter how your units behave.

Chaos Combat Chess features online play up to eight players, who each compete against each other in multi-round matches to utilise their strengths and take advantage of opponents’ weaknesses. From playing online you can increase your Chess Pass level, as well as complete weekly quests and seasonal challenges to win valuable rewards. These include new skins for your units, as well as collecting new chess boards and other cosmetics to make yourself stand out from other players.

It’s developed by Rogue Games, a company founded by industry veterans with an extensive portfolio of games spanning across mobile, console, and PC. Headquartered in Los Angeles in the United States, the studio has previously shipped games such as Oz: Broken Kingdom, Sociable Soccer, Wild Life: Puzzle Story, Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler, and Super Impossible Road.

It’s a fun spin on the timeless chess formula, so it might be worth your time if you’re still a fan of those types of games.

Start climbing the global leaderboards and become the top Chaos Combat Chess player in the world by downloading the game on the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. The game is free to play and contains in-app purchases.