Developers Ranida Games have announced that they are working on a 2.5D beat-em-up based around the life of Manny Pacquiao: Fighting Pride; The Manny Pacquiao Saga, and that it will release on both Android and iOS devices in early 2021.

They've teamed up with OMG Inc, the company who held exclusive worldwide rights to develop a mobile game featuring Manny Pacquiao’s life story and the use of his name, image and likeness.

“I’ve been watching Manny Pacquiao’s boxing fights since I was young, and it’s been one of my dreams to create a Pacquiao game since I started making games.," said Ben Banta, CEO of Ranida Games. "He's not only served as an inspiration, but also brought happiness and pride to a lot of people. And as a huge fan of beat ‘em ups, the continuous wave of action it offers while telling a story makes this a perfect genre through which to share his life story.”

“From nothing to greatness, from the impossible to endless possibilities, Pacquiao’s life must be shared with all of us," said OMG President Mike Ochosa. "His story is compelling as well as inspiring. What better way to impart that sentiment to the world than through a mobile game app?”

The game will reportedly spend a lot of time outside of the ring, with the game starting out during Manny's youth. It'll follow a 2.5D beat 'em up formula for most of the fighting sections, however, there is also adventure and action elements in the game.

"In Fighting Pride, players accompany Manny Pacquiao on his life’s journey – from his humble beginnings as a young boy in the streets of his hometown, General Santos, to his boxing peak as a seasoned world champion fighting opponents in arenas around the world. The game will feature Story, Historical, and Online PvP modes and will offer over 100 stages in four chapters at launch. Future updates will be released to offer additional chapters, along with new opponents and environments.

In Story Mode, players will face opponents representing different social issues like poverty, bullying, crab mentality, as well as personal challenges such as self-doubt and fear of failure that Manny Pacquiao encountered throughout his life. As Pacquiao grows in the game, so too will his skills and abilities. His opponents will grow as well, providing the players with a continuous and compelling challenge.

In Historical Mode, players will experience Pacquiao’s important career fights, including his major boxing world title bouts.

In Online PvP Mode, players can go head-to-head with other players. PvP stands for Player versus Player, or Pacquiao versus Pacquiao, as players will be training their own versions of the legendary fighter to fight against other players’ versions of him."

We can expect to see Fighting Pride: The Manny Pacquiao Saga in Q1 of 2021.