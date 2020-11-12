When the original Wanderlust game was released in September 2019, the idea of travelling the world was a distant, but somewhat plausible concept. 2020 has definitely done its best, on many counts, to make it tougher for people to experience Wanderlust's travel stories and now, somewhat ironically, it might actually be the best way for many people to solve their unfed wanderlust.

Well, I've got some great news for you. We've worked with the developers behind Wanderlust and Wanderlust: Transsiberia to create a great opportunity for you to experience some of the world from the comfort of your mobile phone. Wanderlust will be available at a massive discount, and Wanderlust: Transsiberia will be free to download, from today until the 19th of November.

If you're unfamiliar with Wanderlust, then perhaps the best explanation would be that they are reminiscent of game books or choose your own adventure titles, but with a realistic, real-world setting. In the case of Wanderlust: Transsiberia you'll board the Trans-Siberian train in Vladivostok and travel all the way to Moscow on the world's longest railway.

"But Dann," I hear you say. "How would a game apply Gamebook logic to a real-world situation?"

It's achieved through supplementing the stamina, encounters and loot of the fantasy setting into money, stress and fatigue levels. You'll need to choose how you interact with people, and how you look after yourself, as you play through the interactive experience.

You can grab Wanderlust: Transsiberia on the App Store and Google Play for free.

Meanwhile, Wanderlust: Travel Stories follows a collection of stories being told by strangers who meet on a remote island. There's a wide variety of characters who you'll join on the journeys, which take you across 21 countries, including an idealistic student, somebody with no organisational skills and a jaded journalist. At this moment in time, it's one of the best ways to get your feet down on a different continent.

Wanderlust: Travel Stories is currently only available for the iOS App Store, but it's down by a substantial amount, discounted to $1.99 from $5.99 - a complete steal.