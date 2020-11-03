Sheep Squad is a brand new turn-based action-strategy game that’s just been released on iOS and Android devices.

The game fuses the very best mechanics of games like Worms, Bowmasters and Super Mario Maker to offer you ultimate control over your own battle arenas. It sounds like a weird combination, but with the right balance of each influence there’s a lot of potential for endless fun here.

For fans of turn-based action strategy games like Worms, you should know what to expect here. You choose from a variety of incredibly cute sheep characters, each with their own unique set of weapons and abilities, to battle each other in custom-built arenas which feature a wide array of traps and hazards. You can watch a trailer below to see some of Sheep Squad’s immersive gameplay that will appeal to fans of the genre.

Part of Sheep Squad’s core gameplay includes the feature that allows you to construct your own custom levels with the comprehensive map maker, allowing for endless amount of rounds as you create your own arenas and bring your innovative mind to the forefront. There will also be new upgrades, characters and themes added in future updates, allowing the game to offer an endless scope of fun and will keep you coming back for more.

Sheep Squad is developed by Pixel Squad, an indie developer comprised of industry veterans. Based in the United Kingdom, the team has decades of experience producing games on a variety of different platforms.

You can now download Sheep Squad from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title that contains adverts and in-app purchases.