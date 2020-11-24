Physics-based games have been around for a long time, and they come in quite a variety. There are tons of wacky physics games, with recent successful examples using physics to trigger funny animations and gameplay mechanics. In our opinion, these are some of the best physics-based games out there, but other games tend to just use physics to keep their puzzles interesting or add some realism to their game that otherwise might not be there.

Whatever the reason, we have compiled the best physics-based games on iOS - from some of the classics that have held onto their place on mobile devices over the years, to newer games that have been recently released but found massive success through their clever use of physics, be that for puzzling, humour or anything in between.

There's everything here from wacky golf parodies through to timeless, beautiful infinite runners which have you crest across snow-swept landscapes. You'll also spend some time delivering parcels, doing science with portals, and swallowing up a town with an ever-expanding hole.

If any of those pique your interest then click on through below to check out our list of the 15 best physics games for iPhone & iPad. And, remember, if you think we've missed something then leave us a comment because we do occasionally revisit our various lists to make sure that we've kept them completely up to date.