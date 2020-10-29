Rovio's Angry Birds Tennis was first announced back in February when it quietly and briefly launched for iOS in the US. But as our sister site Pocketgamer.biz reported earlier today, the casual sport's title featuring everyone's favourite furious avians is no more.

Two early market tests were carried out in February and most recently in July but evidently, the results weren't pleasing enough. So now Angry Birds Tennis has been added to the pile of games that never made it out of soft-launch.

It wasn't the first time Rovia has sent the birds outside of their usual slingshot gameplay. There's been a match-three title and the obligatory mascot kart racer, though neither of them were particularly well-received.

Angry Birds Tennis promised fast-paced sporting action that could be played solo or with pals. There would be a variety of characters to choose from with each of them bringing their own unique abilities and stats to the tennis courts in a plethora of different modes.

Interestingly, this isn't the first game Rovio has cancelled in soft-launch in recent months either. Back in June, they scrapped Phoenix Rangers which was a monster-collecting puzzle RPG. A completely different prospect to Angry Birds tennis then.

Whilst Angry Birds Tennis seems to have been unsuccessful for Rovio it's still an undeniably gargantuan IP in the mobile realm that's seen success over an entire decade. Back in December editor, Dann Sullivan wrote an in-depth chronicle of the entire Angry Birds history which is well worth a read if you've ever enjoyed one of the many games in the franchise.