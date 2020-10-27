Garena's popular battle royale Free Fire loves hosting events, so with Halloween nearly upon us it's perhaps not surprising they had something planned. They're calling the event Halloweek and it's set to take place from today until November 2nd.

This will see a series of spooky events taking place both inside and out of Garena Free Fire. During Halloweek, simply remember to log into the game each day will net players a host of Halloween-themed items. This includes boards, parachutes and character skins among other rewards. On Halloween itself, players will net themselves special magic cube fragments. These can then be traded for exclusive rewards.

Garena Free Fire has also teamed up with indie electronic music label Dirtybird Records to host a Halloween music festival. It will feature both shows and music artists playing excellent EDM tracks to soundtrack player's climb up the leaderboards. These shows will be hosted on the Dirtybird Twitch page.

The line-up across the week will include Rebuke’s Ravers Club, Darko’s Dungeon, The Strokestream with Claude VonStroke, and shows such as Cour T. Presents The Brasil Show, the Dirtybird Live Gaming Show and more.

Elsewhere, there will also be a series of Community Events with prizes on offer. This will include a Free Fire costume contest, a scary, short story contest and a Mr Death Instagram filter to play around with. Be sure to follow the Free Fire social media accounts if you're interested in learning more.

Garena Free Fire is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.