If you've been diving into Pokémon Sword and Shield's final DLC expansion, The Crown Tundra, then you've probably noticed a few giant structures and doors in the overworld, and you might not have known how to get the door open. Well, you know where to find the answers, don't you? Right here, of course.

The Crown Tundra is more jam-packed with legendary Pokémon to catch than any other Pokémon area before, and the three legendary Regi Pokémon from Ruby and Sapphire are also here, locked away behind giant doors.

But in addition to them, there is also Regieleki and Regidrago, who you might be less familiar with. If you want to catch at least four of these legendary creatures, you'll need to take a look below.

If you are looking for information on how to catch Calyrex or the Galarian Legendary Birds, make sure to take a look at our guides below!

And now, on with the show…