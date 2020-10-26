Pokémon Sword and Shield's last DLC expansion has finally landed, allowing all expansion pass owners and Pokémon Sword and Shield EX purchasers to access The Crown Tundra, an icy land where you'll find plenty of legendary Pokémon.

The Crown Tundra has a lot of new areas to explore and Pokémon to catch, but this expansion will have you travelling all over Galar in order to catch the brand new Galarian forms of the Legendary Birds, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.

In this guide we'll be explaining where to find and how to catch each of the legendary birds - but these aren't the only legendaries in The Crown Tundra. Make sure to check out our other guides for more on catching Calyrex and the Legendary Giants.

Just look below for everything you need to know to catch the Legendary Birds in The Crown Tundra.