As another month draws to a close, Niantic has announced what players can expect in Pokemon Go throughout November. This means what they'll find in raids, Spotlight Hours and Research Breakthrough encounters. There are also a few bits of information on upcoming features.

First up, from Sunday 1st November to December 1st, players will begin to encounter Togetic when completing a Research Breakthrough. So if you're hoping to get the Happiness Pokemon with a decent chance of good IVs make sure you're completing Field Research tasks daily during November.

In terms of Raids, from now until 5th November, players will be able to battle against Darkrai. Then from 5th until 16th a familiar but as of yet announced Pokemon will appear in Raids. Finally from 16th to 24th, players will be able to challenge Terrakion, Cobalion, and Virizion.

They've also announced which Pokemon will be featured in Spotlight Hour throughout each week alongside the bonuses that will accompany them. These Spotlight Hours will take place at 6 pm local time and will include the following:

November 3rd – Cubone and twice the amount of Stardust when catching

November 10th – Jigglypuff and twice the XP for catching Pokemon

November 17th – Meowth and twice the Candy for catching Pokemon

November 24th – Barboach and twice the Candy for transferring Pokemon

They've also announced a Limited Research that will take place on November 28th, with more details expected to be announced soon. Meanwhile, players will start to get more information about their Pokemon such as the type of egg they hatched from, the Raid variant and whether or not they battled them in-person or remotely.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.