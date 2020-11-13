As you're more than likely aware, at the time of posting we're in the throes of our second LaunchPad event. Unlike the first one, however, we're running our event as part of EGLX, an event series created by our Canadian owners, Enthusiast Gaming. How better to celebrate than to take a moment to reflect on some of the greatest mobile games to come out of Canada.

You might be surprised to find out that this is actually an incredibly easy list to make. Canada is one of the world's biggest development scenes, with games following the North American trend of exporting a lot of production to Canadian cities. Much like how a surprising amount of TV shows (X-Files, Battlestar Galactica and Stargate-SG1, to name a few and also firmly paint my viewing habits on my sleeves) were filmed north of the US border, similar has happened with the games industry.

Many of you probably know how big a role Canadian studios play in the AAA console and PC markets, Ubisoft, EA and Warner Brothers all have studios there, and British readers might be surprised to find out that the Fifa Series has been, almost exclusively, developed on that side of the world rather than back at home. But, we're here today to talk about the mobile games which have come from the region - and you might be surprised at some of the games included in the list.

For a start, aside from those developers above, Square Enix, Bioware and Klei Entertainment are all based in the region - that should give you a good teaser as to some of the games to expect on this list as you click through.

