PUBG Mobile's Payload game mode has returned due to popular demand from the player base. This will be an enhanced version of the game variant that they're simply calling Payload 2.0 and will include new additions such as armoured vehicles, Super Weapon crates and more.

First up then, players will be able to commandeer a variety of vehicles including the UAZ, Dacia, off-road buggy, pick-up truck and helicopter. All of these have been heavily fortified with additional armour to make them tougher to destroy.

To destroy them they might want to grab a Superpowered Weapon to carry around for some extra firepower. Inside Super Weapon Crates, players will be able to find a new laser-guided missile and a four-barrelled rocket launcher. To deal with all this explosive damage, there will be a lootable Bomb Suit that can reduce some of the impact.

Beyond that, there will also be some Special Tactical Gear including a 30-second UAV Control Terminal that not only reveals nearby enemy locations but it comes equipped with eight missiles. Meanwhile, the Man-Portable Radar will reveal details about enemy vehicle locations.

Players will also be able to find Super Weapons in the Secret Room, which refreshes at random intervals throughout the match. Elsewhere the Base is a location that will activate after the start of the game and players will be able to find heavy weaponry and powerful equipment in there. Finally, players will be able to revive their fallen teammates using the Advanced Communication Towers.

PUBG Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.