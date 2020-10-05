Island Saver is an edutainment game about cleaning up the environment, and it’s out now on mobile platforms.

Earlier this year, Stormcloud and NatWest Bank released Island Saver on consoles. A free to play adventure game designed for young children, you’re tasked with exploring the idyllic Savvy islands armed with a ‘trash blaster’, as you’re tasked with cleaning up the island of litterbugs that have polluted the paradise.

It resembles the popular console game Slime Rancher in many ways with its colourful bubbly graphics and kid-friendly vibe. After 1.7 million downloads across Steam, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, Island Saver has now made its way onto iOS and Android.

A big part of Island Saver is its ‘learn through play’ approach that especially appeals to younger children, ranging from simple ‘work to earn’ tasks as characters earn coins by cleaning up litter, to saving money in bank accounts. NatWest hopes the game will teach children the value of earning and saving money.

Thom Henrick, Head of Social Strategy and Programmes at NatWest, commented: “We’ve been blown away by the interest in Island Saver – with 1 million downloads in the first five weeks and we’re now on track to hit the 2 million milestone in the coming weeks. As a dad myself, I know families have been looking for free ways to entertain the children at home over the past few months, and with its educational slant Island Saver ticks a lot of boxes.”

Speaking on the mobile port, Stormcloud’s Frank Ardot said: “We’re confident Island Saver will have just as much appeal on mobile as consoles. It’s a full console experience on a mobile device and players can see the quality and depth of the game from the get-go.”

It should be worth noting Island Saver is completely free on mobile. There’s no adverts or monetisation of the game mechanics. There are paid expansion packs, where the net proceeds go to Young Money and SpecialEffect UK charities.

You can download Island Saver on the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android.