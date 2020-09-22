Okay, so, let's be clear: Among Us is a fun game, and to receive maximum enjoyment from it, you should definitely not cheat. Cheating isn't fun. Unless you're messing with people, in which case, it's pretty fun.

But it does ruin the game. So here's a message from us, to you: please do not cheat. It can and will ruin the experience for other players.

However. Messing with your friends is amazing. Seriously, have you ever just well and truly messed with your dear pals? Utterly bamboozled them right in their faces? It's great.

So, here's some info on how to cheat, but you should know that you'll need someone in your corner, and if you do it to random people online, don't be surprised if they abandon your lobby and vote you out first.