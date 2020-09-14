Among Us isn't actually a brand new game, in fact, it's more than a year old at this point, but despite that the game is smashing the charts now more than it ever has done before, and it's easy to see why.

Playing Among Us with friends - or a group of random people online - is a wonderful experience, one that will see you shouting at your screen when everything goes very wrong.

You're either a loyal crewmate or a deadly imposter, and if you're the Imposter, then you are arguably the most essential person in the game.

You will be killing crewmates and sabotaging their tasks, but it won't be easy. Take your time like it's a multiplayer game of Hitman, and you'll be able to take down everyone and come out as the last one alive.