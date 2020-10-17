Children are put in front of screens quite often these days, and with the variety of educational and kid-friendly apps, I totally understand why.
If you’d like your child to lean towards the more educational route when it comes to their screen time, we have compiled a list of the best educational games that are children friendly to play on your ios device! That said, I’d also suggest picking up a strong case if you’re going to let young ones play!
Click through below to find out what are, in our opinion, the 15 best educational kids games on iPhone & iPad.
Metamorphabet is the most wonderful alphabet-learning game out there. Each screen shows you a letter that you can pinch, zoom, tap, and otherwise play with to reveal words that start with this letter. A calm voice reads you the words, tells you what the letter is called and allows you to explore. Once you have discovered all the words that letter has to offer, a star appears, and in your own time you can tap to move onto the next letter. It’s a very engaging look at the alphabet.
Taking you into the article, Ruffy the Husky: On Ice gives you an adorable dog to help you solve a bunch of different little puzzles and games. This app can help children identify shapes, learn to count, listen to animal noises, practice speaking and more. There are a bunch of other cute characters that are also featured, from penguins to seals, which will keep any animal lover captivated as they learn more.
Edging towards a slightly older audience, Lyrical Letters will play you a small set of notes, requiring you to recognise and play these notes back on an accurately labeled piano. The twist is, these notes actually spell out a word that you can then read the definition of. If you are having trouble hearing the note and knowing what letter it is, you can use hints around the meaning of the word to then try and guess the notes correctly. It combines music and spelling to make a sleek game.
Tappity is a science game for ages 4 and up, which breaks down a variety of topics from outer space, to dinosaurs, to tectonic plates and explains them in bite-sized games that any child will enjoy. The game has its own teacher, who walks you through each area, explaining more as you go along. There are interactive experiences, choices to be made, and more in this game, which really brings a fun twist to education!
More for toddlers and preschoolers, Oinky the Piggy: On Farm allows younger children to solve sliding puzzles, then interact with animals. This game is completely focused on barnyard animals, introducing them to the player through these sliding puzzles, before allowing the player to watch them play around on the farm, eat, grow and make sounds. It’s a familiar world as every child has grown up playing some sort of farmyard game, understanding animals, but this time it’s taken to the digital world.
Based on the classic children’s book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar has a lot to offer in its 3D book form, providing a variety of games which help you learn to count, sort and about healthy eating (we wouldn’t want our caterpillar eating too many sweets)! Sprinkled between games are facts about real life animals - which are just as fun to learn about after you’ve been playing.
Another variety game for younger players, aged 5 to 10 years old, Coco focuses on a bunch of children’s puzzles, from math games to memory games to keep children entertained. The interface for this game is quite soft in color and design, which is quite appealing for children both young and old, and the variety of puzzles and games are very nice - it is worth noting that the game does work for free for a week, then is subscription based, depending on what you want to use it for.
Pinky the Hippo: In the Wild focuses on teaching children age two and up about colors, jungle animals, and languages. The interface is very child friendly, with cute animals that can easily have their environment colored and explored. You can see their shelters and their world, as well as learn about the noises they make. You can also learn different languages through the app, learning how words are said and should sound.
Endless Alphabet is an interesting app where you are able to select a word, then watch the letters run away, and bring them back to place. These letters are lifelike, wiggling and attempting to get away, but once the word is complete, they all animate together and the game explains what the word means, teaching you exactly what you have been creating. This is much more than teaching the alphabet, and brings a lot of joy to reading.
A look into coloring, Montessorium: Intro to Colors aims to teach you the basic foundations of primary and secondary colors, shades, gradients, names of colors, mixing colors, and practicing fine motor skills. You are able to paint canvases, bringing the world to life in your own way. There are recaps throughout the app, testing to see if you can listen to the name of a color, find it, and select it.
Made for children aged 6 and above, Star Walk Kids teaches you more about the galaxy. Unlike other apps about the stars, this game is kid friendly, providing a good interface for younger audiences. You can explore the solar system, see constellations, find the ISS and Hubble - as well as view different animated videos that give more facts and details about what can be found in outer space. It’s a great dive into the world beyond ours.
Dino Tim is a maths game for three and up, with the goal of teaching their first few words, as well as basic counting, numbers, colors, vowels - all through a bunch of puzzles. Fine motor skills and coordination are easy to learn through this game, as the puzzles are quite intuitive and can be picked up quickly as you play. It’s a simple learning game that’s well done and well created.
Quick Math Jr. allows you to adjust the difficulty depending on the age, for 3 and up, learning through different maths games as you play. Questions can be answered in the form of multiple choice or you can use your finger (or a stylist) to write in the answers, practicing handwriting as you learn. Quick Math Jr. also has little monster characters that you can create, to help you connect with the games that you are playing.
Shape Gurus aims to teach younger children to identify shapes and place them into their slots, creating larger pictures that can then come to life. They can play mini-games where they must find the shape that doesn’t match the others and ones that can be sorted by size. Creating pictures is where the real fun begins, as shapes are placed into slots, creating more of a picture.
Math Bingo does exactly what the name says - allows younger children to play bingo by answering math questions and putting little bugs on the correct number of a bingo card. To make things more challenging, a timer can be added to see if you can answer the math question in a swift manner. Though the game itself is simple, it’s a fun way to practice mental math.
Comments