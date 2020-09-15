Xbox Game Pass has finally had a full launch on Android, bringing with it more than 170 fully-fledged console games that you've never seen on a mobile device before. This is probably the biggest launch day in Android gaming history.

But when there are 170 games to pick from, well, you need to have things narrowed down just so you can grasp the scope of what you're looking at.

So my dear dedicated mobile gamers, let me welcome you to the world of AAA console gaming and let me introduce you to the top ten very best games you can play with xCloud and Xbox Game Pass on Android right now.

All of these games are certified bangers, and you won't be playing these on any Android device without Xbox Game Pass. Just glance at our list below…