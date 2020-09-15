The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
This is one of the biggest games of the last console generation - it's so good that it convinced Netflix to adapt the series of books into a TV show, and people even now are willing to buy the game all over again for the sake of playing it on newer consoles.
It's essential to play it at least once, just to check what the hype is about.
Streets of Rage 4
Streets of Rage is a classic beat 'em up series, and shockingly, Streets of Rage 4 manages to be one of the best beat 'em ups of all time.
This side scroller has been reimagined and it is better than ever, with new moves, new characters, familiar faces, and plenty of bad guys to beat down. An essential modern take on a retro franchise.
Resident Evil 7
I don't like Resident Evil 7 because it's too scary for me - I need a gun to feel big and safe.
But that's also what's so magical about Resident Evil 7 - you'll be terrified while playing a Resident Evil game for the first time since 1998, and the Baker family makes for an incredibly memorable group of antagonists.
NieR: Automata
PlatinumGames are the masters of creating incredible action-heavy experiences, and NieR: Automata is no different.
You'll be wandering through a destroyed Earth in the far future, where humanity is gone, and only machines remain. But the question of what truly makes us all human is still to be answered.
Minecraft Dungeons
This is a brand new dungeon crawler from Mojang, including the favourite art style and world you're already very familiar with - and it comes with exclusive touch controls while playing the game on Android.
This is a perfect adventure to play with friends and family alike, and can offer you hours of fun delving through dungeons and collecting important gear to level yourself up.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection / Halo 5: Guardians
I'll admit, I couldn't just pick one. The Master Chief Collection comes with all of the very best Halo games, one of the most celebrated shooter franchises of all time, and to choose a single one would be folly. But hey, while we're here, why not go through the whole series?
On Xbox Game Pass you don't just get The Master Chief Collection, you get Halo 5: Guardians on top of that, giving you countless of hours of gun to shoot and alien cults to tear apart. Finish the fight, Spartan.
Gears 5
Gears 5, for my money, is the best the Gears of War franchise has ever been. The visuals look nicer than ever, and easily has the most engaging and interesting protagonist of the entire series.
The environments you explore in Gears 5 are incredibly beautiful, and while the story doesn't actually manage to wrap up before the end of the game, you'll be looking forward to the sequel.
Forza Horizon 4
I'm British, so honestly, tearing through the British countryside and sitting in my car in the village pub car park beeping my horn is a very familiar feeling. I can almost smell the manure - though that might just be Brexit voters passing by my window.
This game looks great in Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter, and you'll be visiting all of those seasons, collecting cars, slamming through races, and harassing the local wildlife I hope.
Yakuza 0 / Kiwami / Kiwami 2
I couldn't pick again, okay? The fact is I adore Yakuza 0, I think it's my favourite of the series, but Kiwami is also an excellent place to start. Kiwami 2 just makes things even better, with a brand new game engine, amazing visuals, and a brilliant continuation to Kiryu's complex tale.
All three of these games are great, and yes, you should be playing all three.
The Outer Worlds
Obsidian made one the best modern Fallout game, Fallout: New Vegas, and with The Outer Worlds they wanted to prove that they could do it again, but on their own terms. Arguably, they did just that.
The Outer Worlds is everything Fallout 4 tried to be, but couldn't. Instead of being stuck in a dreary post-apocalyptic wasteland, you take things to space and venture across the wastelands of foreign planets instead. Much better, thank you.
