If you’ve been watching the news lately, or just hanging out on TikTok, you have probably heard about Randonautica. Randonautica is an adventure game where your fate is what is leading you out into the real world. Based on geo-cache apps, but without a community of people leaving bits of treasure, Randonautica allows you to manifest whatever you want to find, then attempt to go find it.

To use Randonatica, you basically need to decide what you want out of the app. You can think strongly of a question you want an answer to or look to find something unexplainable. After mindfully thinking, you can set the radius you are able to travel within, and then select if you’d like to go to an attractor, an anomaly or a void.

An attractor is a point in the world with a high concentration of quantum dots, which makes the area significant. This is the opposite of a void, which has a very low concentration of quantum dots, meaning that this point might be more relevant for your specific need. An anomaly is roughly in the middle of the two, where a pattern is found, which signifies influence from thoughts.

Randonatica encourages players to record their adventure - and because of that, there are lots of Youtube videos of the challenge and many more TikTok videos of discoveries. As a matter of fact, because of the number of people sharing spooky sightings or small adventures on TikTok, it's often referred to as the spooky TikTok app. In addition to sharing the videos, you can also join the app's Reddit to talk about your adventures and read what others have been up to.

When it comes to Randonautica, there have been a lot of strange discoveries made, as well as a lot of times where people have not found anything. The entire experience is based on what you want to get out of it, then getting a place to explore and seeing if you can find that thing. It’s worth stating that exploring, in the case of geo-caching or otherwise - is something that should be done with a hint of caution as you should never be exploring on other people’s property, in dangerous places or in a way that you do not feel safe.

This app is still in active development and often goes down due to the number of people trying to find locations or the surges of people coming into the app to see what it's all about. If that happens to you, restarting the app or waiting a little bit normally fixes the issue.

If you believe that you can manifest the future and want to discover some mysteries or answers to your own problems, Randonautica is an interesting game that will get you outside exploring and give you access to a community of people, all searching, like you. It's available now on both Google Play and the App Store.