Garena Free Fire's Money Heist event, Plan Bermuda, is now underway. Throughout September you can expect to see some exclusive outfits and even a new game mode make their grand debut.

Today marks the launch of the Plan Bermuda event page, which is where you can get all the latest info on The Professor's orders and view an interactive video for some in-game rewards. You'll notice the new Money Heist theme as soon as you load the game, with everything from the lobby to the airplane and airdrop being themed around the hit Netflix show.

New in-game activities will arrive on September 6th, while the Money Printing event will land on September 12th. The latter will dole out rewards based on the amount of money printed over the course of the event.

You can boost the printing speed in three ways: completing daily event quests, recruiting friends to the cause, and adding Printer Fuel Tokens found within the game. The ultimate goal is to hit 1 million dollars before the event comes to a close on September 22nd.

Naturally, you'll also be able to kit your character out with a host of themed clothing, including the iconic red jumpsuit and two exclusive looks inspired by the show: the Plan Bermuda Shinobi and Kunoichi outfit and the Plan Bermuda Street outfit.

You can then jump into the new Money Heist game mode on September 19th. This is a limited-time event where two teams of four battle it out to see which side can print the most money before the timer runs out. You can start collecting money by activating and protecting printers scattered throughout the map. Once you've turned one on, you'll need to defend it from the rival team in case they take the cash for themselves.

Garena Free Fire is available for download now from the App Store and Google Play.