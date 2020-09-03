The recent poll for deciding which two Pokemon would be featured during September and October ended with a victory for Porygon and Charmander. The former will be the focus of this month's day then, which will take place on September 20th.

On that day it will run from 11 am to 5 pm local time and will, as you'd likely expect, see more Porygon floating around in the wild. There will also be a chance that you'll run into a Shiny version of the Virtual Pokemon. There will also be the usual taking a Snapshot to ensure a few encounters with Porygon too.

Beyond that, if you evolve Porygon2 during the event or up to two hours after it has concluded, then you'll get a Porygon-Z that knows Tri Attack. This will mark the debut of this move in Pokemon Go and alongside dealing damage it will have a chance to lower the opponent's Attack and Defense.

There will also be a Special Research Story available for 1 dollar or your local equivalent called Decoding Porygon. It will give players a series of task to complete with various items and Porygon encounters up for grabs. Similarly, there will also be a September Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins that will contain an Elite Fast TM, three Incense, six Lucky Eggs, and 30 Ultra Balls.

Porygon and Porygon2 require an Upgrade and Sinnoh Stone respectively to evolve and these items can be obtained during the lead up to the event. The Mega Battle Challenge event will net players some through Timed Research whilst up to three of each can be obtained on September 20th through more Timed Research tasks.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.