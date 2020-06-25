Pokemon GO Fest 2020 is set to take place on 25th and 26th July this year where it will be an all-digital event. But that won't be the only way Niantic is celebrating the fourth year of the popular AR game's existence, there will also be various challenge weeks in the build-up to the main event.

There will be three of them in total, each consisting of a different set of Timed Research. Enough players completing these tasks across the three teams will unlock additional species of Pokemon for players to catch when the event proper begins. The first week will be a skill challenge and will take place from July 3rd at 8:00 to July 8th at 10 pm local time.

The skills that will be tested are player's throwing ability, with the research focusing on catching Pokemon and presumably landing several excellent throws along the way. There will also be the opportunity to catch a Flying Pikachu, with there also being a chance to catch a shiny variant.

The second week, which will run from July 10th at 8:00 am to July 15th at 10:00 am, will focus on battling. There will be three sets of tasks to complete that will earn players an encounter with Hitmonlee and Absol alongside obtaining a Super Rocket Radar.

Finally, the third week, which will run from July 17th at 8:00 am to July 22nd at 10:00 pm local time, will be based around friendship. These challenges will centre around your Buddy Pokemon and fellow trainers. Completing these tasks will earn players encounters with Alolan Raichu and Petilil alongside netting themselves a Lucky Egg.

For more details on what to expect in the coming weeks, head over to the Pokemon Go blog where you'll also be able to find details about which Pokemon can be unlocked for catching during Pokemon Go Fest 2020.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.