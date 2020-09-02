Marmalade Game Studio, the folks behind the recently released Game of Life 2, has announced today they'll be releasing a mash-up of two games for iOS and Android. It's called Monopoly Sudoku and is set to launch on September 23rd.

Essentially then, the game will be focused on Sudoku but elements of Monopoly will be thrown in to add a little more intrigue to the usual setup. Each game will consist of several Sudoku grids that will allow you to progress around the board once you've beaten them.

There will be a variety of modes for players to try out depending on what they're looking for. There are solo and practise modes available for improving your skills alongside a Sudoku School that will help new players learn how to play the number placement puzzler.

Beyond that, players can battle it out against their friends and family in head-to-head matches or take the online realm in multiplayer. Completing these matches will net players dice rolls, tokens and avatars to show off their progress. There will also be a seasonal Championship leaderboard for players to try and climb to the top off.

Speaking about the game, Cristina Mereuta, COO at Marmalade Game Studio, said: “We love the friendly competition of the MONOPOLY game and the calm logic of Sudoku. By combining the two we have created a brand new game experience!”

She added: “At Marmalade we are proud to make multiplayer games that bring people together. This Sudoku game has a MONOPOLY twist that can be enjoyed by all players, together, wherever they are!”

Monopoly Sudoku is available to pre-order over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its release on September 23rd. It will be a premium title that costs $3.99.