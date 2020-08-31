It was a mere five days ago that we first shared the news that Tintin Match would be heading for iOS and Android on 31st August. That means it's available today. If you're a fan of both Tintin and match-three games then, you can hop into 5th Planet Games' latest title right now.

Tintin Match promises to be a story-driven match-three game where you'll follow the reporter throughout the numerous adventures he's had over the years, solving a plethora of colourful puzzles along the way. As you best each stage you'll unlock iconic locations and characters from the world of Tintin.

To add a level of authenticity to the appearance of the game, 5th Planet Games has teamed up with Moulinsart, the company behind Tintin, to ensure the sprites and user interface all suit the IP. Meanwhile, 5th Planet Games themselves also have a solid background in this particular genre with Moritz Voss, who previously worked at King who have made several match-3 games over the years, heading up the project.

Nick Rodwell, Managing Director of Moulinsart, discussed the collaboration, he said: “We’re very excited about this opportunity to introduce Tintin to mobile gamers around the world. To let players take on the role of the detective and solve puzzles and mysteries on their own, through a fun and familiar game mechanic, is a great way to expand the Tintin universe.

He added: “We very much hope that it will be a huge hit among fans of both Tintin and puzzle games throughout the world”.

Tintin Match is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.