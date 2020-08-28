Last week we shared the news that LifeAfter would be teaming up with Capcom to bring some Resident Evil content over to their popular survival title. This will run until September 10th and will see players exploring Resident Evil's iconic Raccoon Police Department.

Throughout the police station, players will encounter four different bosses from across the Resident Evil Series. This will include the likes of Tyrant, Executioner Majini, G at Stage 2 and Nemesis. Tyrant, or Mr X if you prefer, will immediately begin pursuing you as soon as you enter the building.

From there you'll be able to complete several of the puzzles that you'll know from Resi 2 such as collecting the lion, unicorn and maiden medallions. Of course, Mr X will be on your tail the entire time so you'll need to make sure you're keeping an ear listening out for him. Collecting all of the medallions will then allow you to tackle the final boss.

Elsewhere there will be several items up for grabs. This will include outfits worn by Leon Scott and Ada Wong alongside a motorcycle and dog skin. There will also be more rewards that can be obtained for logging in such as an Ada Wong figurine and a collaboration-exclusive backpack for checking into the game for 7-days.

Once you've collected the various items that are available throughout the event, sharing this news with your teammates and friends will net you even more rewards. So be sure to keep your pals informed as you battle against the notorious Umbrella Corporation.

LifeAfter is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with various in-app purchases.