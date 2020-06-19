Following the update made to Grindstone back in April, Capybara Games are back with another. This time around it's called “Back to the Grind too”. It will introduce 15 new levels to the excellent colour-matching puzzle-battler alongside a new enemy and three pieces of gear.

With 15 new levels then, the total is now 180, so there's plenty of content to tackle if you've never touched the game before. Within those 15 new levels, players will come face to face once again with Jorj's rival Stonegrinder and a brand new enemy called the Snekjerk.

This creature has no real concept of care for its allies. Instead, it probably sees them as a good source of protein and will happily gobble up nearby Creeps so that it can increase its own strength. That means you'll want to try and smite it down before it manages to reach its full power, otherwise the consequences could be disastrous.

To help players take on these 15 new levels there are also 3 new pieces of gear you can obtain and equip to our barbarian hero. The first is The Heavy Sword, a mighty blade that will add +5 to any attack chain that Jorj performs.

Meanwhile, there's also The Grindstone Shield which will produce a grindstone each time it blocks an attack. Finally, there's the Mild Discomfort potion. This will cut any Jerk's health in half, however, the effects aren't permanent and their HP will be restored the next turn, so you'll want to smite them down swiftly.

Grindstone is available now over on Apple Arcade, a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games that are available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.