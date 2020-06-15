Last October Trickster Arts released their action-RPG Monolisk for both iOS and Android. Editor Dann Sullivan was impressed enough by what it offered to include it in our Games of the Week list for that period. Now, as the developer recently discussed on Reddit, the game has received a sizeable update.

Those who have played the game before will know that Monolisk allows players to build a host of levels for other people to defeat using cards. This new update will introduce 60 of them, allowing for more variety in the dungeons you create. You can check out some of these new additions in the embedded video below.

Among those 60 new cards will be 5 environments, 10 creatures to battle, 5 character sets complete with items and abilities alongside a host of mechanics. These include teleports, locked doors and healing wells among other things. There are also a variety of decorations available for the realms that already exist in the game.

There are also a plethora of other features that have been added to the game since launch too. So if you only played the game around that time, there might be a few additions that might pique your interest once more. For instance, you can now build campaigns and stories for the dungeons you've made.

Players will also find a 'Featured Levels' section in the game too. This highlights some of the better player-created levels so you won't have to spend as long hunting for the cream of the crop. They have also introduced a passive skills system to add more depth to Monolisk.

Monolisk is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.