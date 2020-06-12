Garena Free Fire: Rampage has quickly become one of mobile's most popular shooters worldwide, and that's just a fact. People all over are loving Free Fire's unique approach to battle royale, and it's something you should pay attention to.

This game has an interesting take on the formula, with a long list of characters you can earn, unlock, and play as, each with their own abilities which will change your overall strategies and the way you play.

Sounds complicated at first, but things are simple when you see exactly what each character does in detail. Which is exactly what we have here - using this list you will easily be able to check and assess each and every character in Garena Free Fire: Rampage.

You will find their description, their abilities, and what their abilities do below, in addition to how you can unlock the premium characters, with either the method or cost on the right. Let us know which Garena Free Fire character you'll be playing as in the comments below!