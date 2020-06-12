Garena Free Fire: Rampage has quickly become one of mobile's most popular shooters worldwide, and that's just a fact. People all over are loving Free Fire's unique approach to battle royale, and it's something you should pay attention to.
This game has an interesting take on the formula, with a long list of characters you can earn, unlock, and play as, each with their own abilities which will change your overall strategies and the way you play.
Sounds complicated at first, but things are simple when you see exactly what each character does in detail. Which is exactly what we have here - using this list you will easily be able to check and assess each and every character in Garena Free Fire: Rampage.
You will find their description, their abilities, and what their abilities do below, in addition to how you can unlock the premium characters, with either the method or cost on the right. Let us know which Garena Free Fire character you'll be playing as in the comments below!
|Name
|Description
|Ability
|Ability desc.
|Unlock cost
|Andrew
|Andrew was once a police officer.
|Armor Specialist - Passive
|Vest durability loss decreased by 2%
|Free
|Eve
|Believed to be the first woman to walk this eath. Legend has it that she could change their skin color at will to increase their chances of survival.
|-
|-
|Free
|Adam
|Believed to be the first man to walk this eath. Legend has it that he could change their skin color at will to increase their chances of survival.
|-
|-
|Free
|Wolfrahh
|Wolfrahh is a game streamer and esport player.
|Limelight - Passive
|With every additional observer or kill: Damage taken from headshots decreases by 3%, up to 25%. Damage to enemy's limbs increases by 3% up to 15%
|Luck Royale
|Kapella
|Kapella is a popular pop singer and star.
|Healing Song - Passive
|Increase effects of healing items by 10% and healing skills by 10%. Reduce ally HP loss when downed by 20%. Effects do not stack.
|499
|Steffie
|Steffie is a pro graffiti artist.
|Painted Refuge - Active
|Create a graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for 5 seconds. CD 45 seconds.
|499
|Jota
|Jota is a parkour expert and stuntman.
|Sustained Raids - Passive
|SMG or Shotgun kills will instantly restore 25HP, cool down 5 seconds.
|499
|Notora
|Notora is a tomboyish motorcycle gang member.
|Racer's Blessing - Passive
|When driving a vehicle, restore HP to all members on the vehicle by 5 HP every 4.5s. Effects do not stack.
|499
|Alvaro
|Alvaro is a wild but skilled demolitionist.
|Art of Demolition - Passive
|Explosive weapon damage increases by 6%, damage range increases by 7%.
|499
|Shani
|Shani is an engineer who works at a junkyard.
|Gear Recycle - Passive
|Restore 10 armor durability after every kill. Extra durability can upgrade your armor, up to level 3.
|499
|Alok
|Alok is a world famous DJ, ready to drop a beat.
|Drop the Beat - Active
|Create an 5m aura that increase ally movement speed by 10% and restore 5 HP/s for 5s. Cannot be stacked.
|599
|A124
|A124 is a robot made with modern technology.
|Thrill of Battle - Active
|Quickly convert 25 EP into HP, CD 90s.
|499
|Joseph
|Joseph is a well-known physicist, but he is also a player.
|Nutty Movement - Passive
|Moving and Sprinting speed increased by 10% upon taking damage.
|Top up reward
|Laura
|Laura is an outstanding special agent.
|Sharp Shooter - Passive
|Accuracy increased by 10 while scoped in
|499
|Rafael
|Rafael is a deadly kiler.
|Dead Silent - Active
|Gunshots hidden on the map for 8s, CD 90s.
|499
|Moco
|Moxo is an outstanding hacker.
|Hacker's Eye - Passive
|Tag enemies shot for 2 seconds. Info will be shared with teammates.
|499
|Hayato
|Hayato is a legendary Samurai
|Bushido - Passive
|With every 10% decrease in maximum HP, armor penetration increases by 7.5%
|499
|Caroline
|A schoolgirl from an extremely wealthy family.
|Agility - Passive
|When holding a shotgun, movement speed is increased by 3%.
|499
|Wukong
|Monkey King is Here!
|Camouflage - Passive
|Camouflage's cool down is 300s. Can only be used while standing.
|499
|Paloma
|Paloma is the reigning arms queen of the underworld.
|Arms-dealing - Passive
|30 AR ammo will not take up inventory space.
|499
|Maxim
|Maxim is a competitive eater.
|Gluttony - Passive
|Eating and using med kits faster by 2%
|499
|Kla
|Kla is a renowned Muay Thai practitioner.
|Muay Thai - Passive
|Fist damage increased 100%
|499
|Miguel
|Miguel is the commander of a section in the special forces.
|Crazy Slayer - Passive
|Gain 30 EP for each kill
|499
|Antonio
|Antonio was an orphan who grew up to be a gangster.
|Gangster's Spirit - Passive
|Receive 10 extra HP when the round starts.
|499
|Misha
|Misha is an extremely talented racer.
|Afterburner - Passive
|Driving speed increased by 2%, damage taken while in a vehicle decreased by 5%
|499
|Nikita
|Nikita works as a professional bodyguard.
|Firearms Expert - Passive
|Submachine gun reloard faster by 4%
|199
|Kelly
|Kelly is an athlete, a sprinter.
|Dash - Passive
|Sprinting speed increased by 1%
|199
|Olivia
|Chief nurse of a renowned hospital.
|Healing Touch - Passive
|Revived players will be revived with extra 6 HP
|199
|Ford
|Ford is trained at sea and extremely tough.
|Irron Will - Passive
|Reduce damage when outside safe zone by 4%
|199
