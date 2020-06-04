Tales of Crestoria, one of 2020's most hotly anticipated RPGs, has been delayed indefinitely for iOS and Android. The news arrived earlier today over on the game's official Twitter account.

Producer Tomomi Tagawa starts the update off by thanking those who participated in the beta back in May, saying that the game drew in many more testers than expected. Tagawa then goes on to say that some final adjustments are now being made, including necessary fixes that became apparent during the beta. This, however, is taking the team longer than expected.

An update on release date

We have an update on the release date on our official site and in the text below. We sincerely apologize for the further delay in the game.

We offer our sincerest thanks for your support for TALES OF CRESTORIA. pic.twitter.com/WvMrrmpHpn — TALES OF CRESTORIA (@to_crestoria_EN) June 4, 2020

As a result, the game will not make its originally intended release date, and a new launch date will be confirmed in due time.

"We apologize for making you all wait so long, but the whole development team will do our absolute best to make sure that the game emerges as polished (sic) it can be".

The game's App Store page currently lists July 22nd as its expected release date, though that could well change. Regardless, it's always best when necessary delays are made, and wouldn't we all ultimately prefer a more polished game at launch?

If you're yet to do so, Tales of Crestoria is now open for pre-registration over on the App Store and Google Play. It'll be a free-to-play title, and you can see a full list of pre-reg milestones and rewards on the game's official site. So far, it's surpassed every single milestone set by the team, with 500,000+ players having already pre-registered.