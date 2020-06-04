Slay the Spire is a highly anticipated title on mobile. The indie darling has been heading to phones for what seems like an eternity but a good port takes time. Developer Anthony Giovannetti recently tweeted that we could expect some news within the next thirty days and true to his promise, we now know a little more.

It's not a solid release date just yet, more an announcement of an announcement, with a post on the game's Steam Community page stating the release date would likely be unveiled at the Guerrilla Collective Show on June 6th. It does, however, confirm that it will arrive for iOS devices this month.

Meanwhile, there was an update on the Android version of the game too. The team confirmed that they are still working on it however, it's not at a stage where they can speculate when it will be released. So sadly, Android users will have to wait a little longer for their card-based roguelike fix.

They've also shared some screenshots of how the game will look on iOS, which you can see in this article. Beyond that, they've also confirmed that the game will cost $9.99 and will be the same experience as on the PC, minus mods, of course.

Not too long for wait for Apple users then but for those on Android who are still looking for a Slay the Spire fix can always pick up the game on Switch or PC. If you'd rather wait for the mobile version though, we've created a list of games that draw some influence from Slay the Spire that you can try in the meantime.

Slay the Spire will be heading for the App Store at some stage this month and Android at a later date. Whenever it does happen to release it will be a premium title that costs $9.99.