Following the various region-specific Throwback Challenges that have taken place over the last few weeks, we now have the Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 underway. This will take place from today until 1:00 pm local time on June 8th and will see the arrival of new Galar form Pokemon.

Like the previous Throwback Challenges, this will see players completing several tasks that will reward them with Pokemon encounters and other items. Similarly, the event will culminate in an encounter with a legendary Pokemon, with the Unova region being represented with Genesect.

There are a few differences to bear in mind though. For instance, you must have completed the previous Throwback Challenges to gain access to these new missions. If you didn't you can still take part by purchasing a ticket from the shop that costs $7.99 or your local equivalent.

If you already have access to the Throwback Challenge and still buy a ticket then you'll be able to obtain a different set of rewards. Instead of encounters with Pokemon, you'll receive candy for that Pokemon and you'll get Stardust in place of Professor Willow's glasses. Either way, so long as you have the quests before the end of June 8th you'll be able to complete them anytime.

The lack of time constraints is probably why this set of tasks are slightly tougher than the previous weeks asking players to hatch 15 eggs, battle other trainers 15 times and win 15 Raids for example. It's still not particularly difficult admittedly but it's certainly more time-consuming.

A few new Pokemon have also arrived alongside this latest event, all of which hail from the Galar region. You'll be able to run into the Galarian forms of Meowth, Zigzagoon, Darumaka and Stunfisk. That also means by evolving Meowth and Linoone you'll be able to get yourself a Perrserker and Obstagoon respectively.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.