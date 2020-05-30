Pokemon Masters has had some small updates today that introduce new Areas to 'The Star of the Contest' event alongside a Special Rally. Nothing too huge then but there are a few good items on offer for not too much effort.

The two new battles for 'The Star of the Contest' will see you facing off against Wally in a Super Hard and Ultra Hard bout. Defeating him will not only net players a host of training items but also 100 Gems and a 3-Star Strike Move Candy on Super Hard whilst Ultra will also earn them the same amount of gems and a 4-Star Strike Move Candy.

If you're unfamiliar with this item, it will level up the Sync Move level of a Strike Sync Pair so long as their initial potential matches the number of stars. For instance, even if you've made Barry & Empoleon into a 5-Star pair, you'll still need a 3-Star Strike Candy to increase their Sync Move level with one of these candies.

There's also a Special Rally running from today that will last until June 21st. This will be focused on players earning Daily Vouchers with 10 missions available that simply involve earning them. Each mission requires you to earn 5 more and this can easily be done each day by completing 3 super courses and talking to a trainer in the Pokemon Center.

There are a variety of rewards available for completing this. It includes Gems, co-op Sync Orbs, a 3-Star Power Up and a 4-Star Power Up. Once all 10 of the missions have been completed players will then receive a 5-star Power Up, which isn't too shabby for simply doing daily tasks that are post of my player's routines anyway.

Pokemon Masters is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.