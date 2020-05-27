Another Sync Pair has arrived in Pasio today with the latest update to Pokemon Masters. Dawn & Turtwig are the new addition and their arrival is accompanied by a new story event called The Star of the Contest.

The duo will be a 5-Star Sync Pair that will take on a Support role in any team they're part of. As with all newly added Sync Pairs, their Sync Grid is already expanded and they will have a Spotlight Scout that will run from today until June 11th. This will give players an increased chance of netting the pair.

Being a Support means that Turtwig will have access to various abilities that will help her allies out in battle. First up there's X Defense All which will increase the physical defence of your allies and then there's Good as New! which will fully restore a teammate's HP alongside removing any status conditions, confusion, flinching and trapping effects.

To celebrate their arrival there's also an event called The Star of the Contest, which will also run from today until 11th June. It will feature a similar set up to the Ho-Oh event that took place recently. Players will complete event battles to earn prize coins which can then be used to pull from the prize box.

You'll keep doing this until you've obtained the grand prize from that box, at which point you can move on to the next one. The rewards on offer include training items, Sync Orbs and 5-Star Power-ups.

There will also be 13 missions to complete for simply beating areas a set number of times and using multiple super effective attacks. This will net players Gems and Sync Orbs. Finally, there's a new log-in bonus that will give players 3 Reward Boost tickets, 900 Gems and 400 Sync Orbs over the course of two weeks.

Pokemon Masters is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.