Rogue Agents is a tricky, competitive third-person shooter that's now available for iOS and Android in open beta. It heads our way from developer Midnight Games, and it boasts some neat features that should help set it apart from the competition.

I was immediately drawn to Rogue Agents thanks to its focus on fast-paced parkour action. You can roll, climb, and wall-run your way across the map, and skilled players will constantly be using all of the above to their advantage.

Being slow or predictable in your movements seems to be a recipe for disaster, so you'll always need to be ready to pull off some evasive manoeuvres when required.

At the moment, there are three game modes on offer: Free for All, Team Deathmatch, and Capture Point. While these are fine for now, it would be neat to see some modes that make full use of the game's parkour system. Battle royale would be grand, too.

There's a decent amount of content on offer already, especially given that the game's technically still in beta. As such, you may experience some bugs or other issues.

Based on the gameplay I've checked out, one area that I'd like to see some improvements in is the game's sense of style. Maps could generally do with being a bit more stylised or distinct, though this is definitely something the team can hone over time.

Those looking for their latest third-person shooter fix will find Rogue Agents available for download now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with IAPs. Some players are reporting connectivity issues, but Midnight Games has now released a patch to fix this.