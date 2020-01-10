If you, like many of us, enjoy browsing twitter along with dozens upon dozens of other fevered gamers, then you may have noticed a few creations from the upcoming Dreams pop up in your feed. A recent picture shared which even made sites like Polygon report on it was an ultra-realistic full English breakfast - and I would be lying if typing out that last sentence didn't make me hungry.

I have now published my "Full Beech Breakfast" in #MadeInDreams for all to have a closer look at! :)https://t.co/ruf1FQiKb0 pic.twitter.com/pJyxGHaej0 — john Beech (@Johnee_B) January 2, 2020

Dreams is the kind of game that allows you to create anything - literally anything. It's essentially a playable, consumer-ready game engine for anyone to enjoy, and that is mind-bending in its own right. A game engine which teaches you as you use it, and allows you to fulfil absolutely any idea you have, without any prior experience or training? That's as insane as it is wonderful. And we would love to get the same thing done on mobile, thank you very much.

Now that we've all seen a bunch of creations tagged with Made In Dreams (or #MadeInDreams if you are, indeed, very online) it's tempting to get creating ourselves, but we can't do so on mobile unless we get remote play working, and that's not exactly the desired effect, honestly. But Dreams isn't the only creative game on the market.

This is an incredible follow up to Media Molecule's LittleBigPlanet, most definitely, but it's not the only way to enjoy this kind of creative freedom, and there are dozens of games out there that you can play which offer deep, interesting, and sometimes complicated creation tools for you to flex your creativity. And right here, we're listing off just a few of them.

The following games are all interesting and engaging in their own right - they might not be up to the same standard that Dreams promises, but they are most certainly worth jumping into whenever you have the chance. Download these games on your mobile device (or, indeed, Nintendo Switch) right now, and get creating. Don't forget to leave your own creations and suggestions for creative games in the comments below while you're at it.