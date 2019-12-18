Daisu Games are a young Brazillian development company which was established in 2015. They specialise in digitising board games for mobile phones. Their latest endeavour is Infamy, a cyber-punk themed mafia game that'll be moving into closed beta in January.

The game is set on a Martian mining colony where three factions are continually tussling for control over it. Players will take on the role of a freelancer who's set on making a profit for themselves, using the conflict to their advantage. They'll establish a network of contacts who will help them carry out their dirty work or with plotting schemes to increase their reputation.

The game is won when a player reaches 15 Infamy points or by hitting the highest reputation level with one of the three factions. It focuses a lot on an auction type system called 'Pay to Play'. Players will sacrifice bidding power to take part in these auctions but will lose currency if they waste too much time doing so. But you can't sit idly by, otherwise, your opponents will quickly gather all the tools they need to succeed in the criminal underworld.

Daisu Games are committed to making their digital version of Infamy as faithful to the board game as possible. This is an ethos that extends to their other projects. They've already released a PC version of Between Two Castles, which they are hoping to bring to mobile next year. Additionally, they're also working on a mobile version of Unearth, which will be hitting beta during Q2 of 2020.

Infamy is set to hit beta at some stage in January and will release for iOS and Android sometime after. We'll be sure to give you more details nearer the time. In the meantime, you can sign up to Daisu Games' newsletter to be the first to hear about upcoming betas for all their games.